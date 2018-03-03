modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
24 minutes ago | Football News

SAD NEWS... Daniel Amartey Hit With An Injury In A Stalemate With AFC Bournemouth

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
SAD NEWS... Daniel Amartey Hit With An Injury In A Stalemate With AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey has suffered an injury in a stalemate with AFC Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A late goal from Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez in the 97th minute rescued the Claudio Puel’s side a home defeat after the visitors had open the floodgate through Joshua King in the 35th minute.

The Ghana international was replaced by Ben Chilwell in the 20th minute of the game.

Amartey, 23, has made 15 appearances for Leicester City in all competition this season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line