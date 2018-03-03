SAD NEWS... Daniel Amartey Hit With An Injury In A Stalemate With AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey has suffered an injury in a stalemate with AFC Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A late goal from Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez in the 97th minute rescued the Claudio Puel’s side a home defeat after the visitors had open the floodgate through Joshua King in the 35th minute.

The Ghana international was replaced by Ben Chilwell in the 20th minute of the game.

Amartey, 23, has made 15 appearances for Leicester City in all competition this season.