Salah And Mane Help Liverpool Beat Newcastle

Liverpool consolidated their place in the Premier League top four as they coasted to a comfortable victory after breaking Newcastle's brief resistance.

With five minutes left of a wasteful first half for the home side, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove through Newcastle's lines and played in Mohamed Salah for the forward's 24th goal of the league season.

With no real outlet in attack, the Magpies were under constant pressure and buckled again when Sadio Mane swept the home side further ahead from Roberto Firmino's pass - the 200th top-flight goal under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The win moves the Reds above Manchester United into second place - at least until their rivals play at Crystal Palace on Monday.

The gap to leaders Manchester City is 15 points, with Pep Guardiola's side in action at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Newcastle, whose best chance saw Loris Karius deny Mohamed Diame with a fine save just before half-time, drop to 16th after Swansea's 4-1 home win over West Ham.

Rafael Benitez's side are two points above the relegation zone with nine matches to play.