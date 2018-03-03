Fianoo, Nyantakyi Impasse Hapless - Randy Abbey

Astute football administrator, Randy Abbey believes the verbal war between the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo is unfortunate.

The former Ashgold Chief Executive accused the CAF 1st vice of not having any interest in the development of Ghana football and slammed him of travelling unnecessarily, stating that ‘Kwesi Nyantakyi himself travels more than a pilot”.

“The current Ghana FA leadership have no interest in Ghana football again. The FA president [Kwesi Nyantakyi] himself travels more than pilot,” Fianoo told Asempa FM.

“Things must be done to improve the state of football for a proper development in the future. Also, we must tell ourselves the truth,” he added.

And in a sharp rebuttal, the Wa All Stars CEO took his official Facebook page to describe Mr Fianoo as a man with a “small mind” who is not well abreast with modern management practices.

Kwesi Nyantakyi further cautioned Fianoo to desist from instigating hatred against him and urged him to focus on his mandate as the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association.

But speaking on Joy Sports Link on Joy FM, Saturday, the former GFA Communications Director admonish for cool heads to prevail as all stakeholders attempt to arrest the rapidly deteriorating state of Ghana football.

“I think that kind of thing deepens the cracks in the football association and I think that Mr Fianoo despite being upset about the state of affairs in our football perhaps could have to use a better adjective to make his point that saying that the GFA President travels more than a pilot.

"However, I also think in responding to Mr Fianoo, Nyantakyi went overboard and the use of words such as small minds and all that was unnecessary.

"Even I find Nyantakyi’s post a bit contradictory because he claims small minds discuss people and yet in the final paragraph of his Facebook which I read he ends up talking about Fianoo," the Hearts of Lions CEO added.