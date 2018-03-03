Nyantakyi And I Are Not Paddies But ... - Randy Abbey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey says he and the Kwesi Nyantakyi are not close paddies but they exchange pleasantries anytime they meet.

Speaking on Stage Africa on GTV Sports+, the financier of Hearts of Lions was quizzed if he still in close to the CAF 1st vice and he said, “We are not paddies but we exchange pleasantries when we meet."

The commencement of the 2017/2018 Premier League has been put on hold after Olympics served the country's football governing another court injunction on Wednesday.

It is unclear when the country's top flight will kick off and the astute football administrator believes the legal tussle between Olympics and the Ghana FA indicates that FA lacks leadership.

“It’s the handling of the issues that have brought us to where we are now. Had we exhausted the legal process we won’t be where we are now.

He further added that the problem is not with the rules and regulations but “the problem has always been the application of the rules”.