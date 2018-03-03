Freda Prempeh Donates To Prisons Ladies Team

Mrs Freda Prempeh, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, on Friday presented a cheque for GH¢2,000 to the Ghana Prisons Ladies football team in Accra.

The presentation, according to Mrs Prempeh, who is a Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, was in fulfilment to a pledged, she made to the team after it defeated the Police Service to win the Sanford Women's football league last season.

It is also to motivate and prepare the players adequately for the season.

Mrs Prempeh who is the Member of Parliament for Tano North charged the players to take their training seriously and obey and respect the technical team as well.

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prison Service Mr Patrick Darko Missah thanked the Deputy Minister for the gesture and assured that the money would be used for the intended purpose.