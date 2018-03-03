Burnley 2-1 Everton: Clarets Come From Behind To Beat Toffees

Chris Wood came off the bench to inspire Burnley’s second-half fightback which earned a 2-1 win against 10-man Everton at Turf Moor.

Cenk Tosun, signed in January from Besiktas for a reported £27million, finally headed home his first Everton goal after 20 minutes.

Burnley, who had endured a 12-game winless run in all competitions, were level in the 56th minute thanks to Ashley Barnes’ strike and the hosts secured the victory through substitute Wood with ten minutes left.

Everton, who have won just twice in their last 11 Premier League games, saw Ashley Williams sent off late on for elbowing Barnes.

It was a historic victory for the Clarets, who gifted manager Sean Dyche all three points on his 250th game in charge. It also marked the first time Burnley have won a Premier League match after conceding the first goal and took them to the 40-point mark.

For Everton meanwhile, their sixth consecutive away defeat leaves them in tenth place, just seven points above the bottom three.

Ahead of the game, manager Sam Allardyce had claimed big signing Tosun was struggling to adapt to English football because of the weather, and he responded by scoring his first goal for the club on the coldest weekend of the season to put Everton in the lead – nodding after Seamus Coleman flicked on Theo Walcott’s cross.

Jordan Pickford staked his claim as England’s number one to keep Everton in front with three excellent saves in front of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, but he was finally beaten in the second half as Burnely came roaring back after the break

Burnley dominated possession and set about trying to find an equaliser. After Gudmundsson saw a goal-bound shot blocked, Pickford had to be at his best to claw away a header from Barnes.

Walcott was again unable to match good build-up play with a finish as he then poked a shot weakly at Pope.

Everton looked very dangerous in attack but they were having to do a lot of defending and Burnley probably should have equalised in the 40th minute but they could not make the most of an excellent free-kick from the lively Gudmundsson.

Dyche switched to 4-4-2 for the second half, bringing on Wood for his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury in December in place of Jeff Hendrick.

The Clarets immediately went on the offensive but could not find a way past Pickford, who pushed former Everton man Lennon’s shot behind before reacting quickly to keep out Ben Mee’s header from the corner.

The key to beating Pickford turned out to be a precision through ball from the right from Matthew Lowton that took out the entire Everton defence. Pickford chose to stay on his line and Barnes made him pay with a thumping finish.

Allardyce sent on Rooney for Tom Davies but the momentum remained with Burnley and, faced with the same situation after Lowton played in Barnes, Pickford came off his line to block.

Rooney gradually began to exert his influence as Everton started to have more possession and a spell of real dominance ended with Sigurdsson shooting wide when he probably should have scored.

That miss looked very costly when, moments later, Burnley netted the winner. Pickford felt he was fouled but referee Christopher Kavanagh saw nothing wrong as Wood headed in Gudmundsson’s corner virtually from on the line.

Allardyce reacted by sending on Yannick Bolasie for Sigurdsson to boos from the Everton fans. The Toffees threw everything at Burnley in the closing stages but Williams’ red card rather summed things up.