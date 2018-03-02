Duke Micah Returns To The Ring April 25

Ghana’s Duke Micah is set to make a return to the ring on 25 April 2018 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

The boxing whiz kid has vowed to be world champion by the end of the year.

Speaking to Class Sports, he said: “My managers have confirmed the bout for the 25th of next month with discussions on the opponent and the venue of the bout to be concluded very soon.

“I have been looking for this great opportunity and with a confirmation of the date, I’m only going to intensify my training with my handlers. You know I’ve always wanted to be a world champion from my amateur days, so, this is very good news for me and my team.”

Micah’s record stands at 21-0-0-18(KOs) and wants to go a step further in adding to his WBC International Bantamweight belt. He is currently in New York, in the United States preparing for the bout.

He is eyeing one of the top four titles held by Ryan Burnett (WBA and IBF), Colombian Luis Nery (WBC) and South African Zolani Tete (WBO) in the Bantamweight Division.