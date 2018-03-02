Nxt Gen Hackers Golf Rocks Achimota

The annual Nxt Gen Hackers golf fiesta tees off at the Achimota Golf Club today, Friday, March 2, 2018, Michael Darko, captain of Nxt Gen has said.

The Hackers Tournament is an annual event where members of Nxt Gen invite friends, family and business executives to play golf, have fun and network.

Darko said in an interview “This year, the Hackers will also have an international presence as we have over 60 Nigerian golfers in town for an Independence Day matchplay with Achimota Golf Club.”

He added “I am extremely excited about this year's tournament and hopes more young golfers join the game of golf as a result of this tournament. I also want to thank all members of Nxt Gen and all our sponsors for making it happen.”

Nxt Gen is a group of young business executives who are passionate about the beautiful game of golf.