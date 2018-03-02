Tony Baffoe Is Right Person To Lead Ghana Football - Former U20 Player Adu Tutu Skelley

Former Ghana Under-20 player, Adu Tutu Skelley is has given the clearest indication that former Black Stars captain, Tony Baffoe is the best man to be president of the Ghana Football Association.

President of the FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi has declared his intention not to seek for re-election when his term in office comes to an end in 2019.

However, several football administrators such as the vice-president George Afriyie, former vice-president Fred Crentsil and GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo, Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer are lacing their boot to replace the FIFA Council member.

But former Ghana Under-20 midfielder Adu Tutu Skelley has kicked against George Afriyie contesting for the elections insisting Tony Baffoe is the right man for the job.

''Personally, I prefer Tony Baffoe because he has been coordinating FIFA World Cup and he also knows the job because he has been there before so I think we should give him the chance," he told Kumasi-based Abusua FM

''Tony is a former Footballer and we all know what he's doing currently so if we need somebody to do the job base on competency and track record then Tony is the best man for the job," he added.