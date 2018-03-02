Striker Reginald Thompson's Proposed Move To Hearts of Oak Hits Snag

Attram De Vissier forward Reginald Thompson proposed move to Hearts of Oak has hit a snag following a disagreement over his transfer fee, according to media reports.

The towering hitman was reported to be joining the Accra-based giants ahead of the coming season after impressing the technical team during their pre-season training program.

However, reports emerging from the media suggest that the budding poacher's dream of donning the Rainbow colours has been shattered following a disagreement over his hefty transfer fee.

Thompson featured for the Phobians during the GHALCA G-8 competition as well as the StarTimes GFA Gala and was touted to be the next big "thing" for the club.

The youngster is running against time to finalize the deal with the club as the Ghana transfer window closes on Friday, March 2, 2018.

