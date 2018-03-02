USL Side LA Galaxy II Sign Former Ghana U20 Player Geoffrey Acheampong

USL side LA Galaxy II have announced the signing of former Ghana U20 midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong.

The 21-year-old joins after spells with Bastia (France) and Mexican side Veracruz.

He will be officially added to the team's roster pending the receipt of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

''Geoffrey is a young, developing talent that we think can have a bright future within this club,'' said LA Galaxy II head Coach Mike Muñoz.

''He's a versatile player that can play multiple positions in our midfield. He's a smart player, he's technical and he's got a fantastic work ethic.''

The former Right to Dream player is making a return to the US after playing High School for UC Santa Barbara.

