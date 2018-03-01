Hearts of Oak Board Member Laments On GPL Delay

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has expressed his worry over the delay of 2017/18 GPL.

The commencement of the Ghana Premier League has been brought to a halt after Great Olympics served the Ghana Football Association with a court injunction.

According to Mr Akambi, the majority shareholder of the club, Togbe Afede XIV released a whopping amount of GHC450,000 for players salary but questioned how they are going to recoup the money since the league postponed indefinitely.

"Coach Henry Wellington is the acting head coach for Accra Hearts of oak for now when the season starts we will judge him from there," he told Kumasi based Metro FM.

"It's painful when you've prepared for a match and the thing you hear from 3 days to the game is that it has been postponed. Togbe release 4.5 billion 3 days ago for salaries and how can you recoup the money when you are not playing? he quizzed.

He also added that people criticize Togbe for no reason.

"There are a lot of people who don't get their objectives, either hatred, mischievousness or whatever, they criticise Togbe wrongly," he added.