3 hours ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dormaa Park To Host Women's Supper Cup On Saturday

The Dormaa Park will host 2018 Women's Super Cup between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Prisons Ladies on Saturday, 3 March 2018.

Darkoa Ladies were league champions and Prisons were crowned FA Cup champions.

The match will serve as a curtain raiser to Season 6 of the National Women's League.

This season's campaign will kick off on the weekend of 9-10 March 2018.

