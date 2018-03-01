New Hearts of Oak MD Sack Five Workers From Secretariat - Report
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
According to media reports, newly appointed Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has sacked five workers from the club secretariat.
The five include, the front desk executive, secretary, security/messenger, Hearts News reporter and a photographer have been told their services will not be needed but the club's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo and Administrative Manager are still at post.
