Kotoko Set To Appoint Astute Politician Yamoah Ponko As Club General Manager

According to multiple media reports, Asante Kotoko are set to appoint astute politician Afrifa Yamoah Ponko as the club's General Manager.

Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is in search of someone to handle the day-to-day administration of the club.

The tough-talking politician has been in-and-out of the FA Cup champions and acted in the capacity as Operations Manager when the Porcupine Warriors won the league back in 2005 and reports indicate that talks between the two parties will be finalized on Friday, 2 March 2018.