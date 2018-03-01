Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Pens Emotional Farewell To Red Star Belgrade After Snubbing Chelsea For Jiansung Suning

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has bid an emotional farewell to Red Star Belgrade by writing a heartfelt letter to the club following his switch to Jiansung Suning.

The 25-year-old completed a three-year contract to Chinese Super League side Jiansung Suning on Wednesday, a deal worth â‚¬5.5 million.

Boakye-Yiadom, who will link up with experienced coach Fabio Capello at the Club, had been with Red Stars Belgrade for one-and-a-half-year, after joining from Italian lower-tier side Latina.

The sharp-shooter, who was heavily linked with a move to English Premier League champions Chelsea, tweeted a message to Red Star Belgrade fans: "I'll forever cherish the 1 year I spent with you the fans, teammates, technical staff & administrators. I'll forever love Crvena, not for the goals, but the fact that you gave me a wonderful opportunity to play football. Sincerely grateful! Thanks!"

Boakye is expected to be key for the side in the ongoing Chinese Super League after scoring 27 goals in 30 appearances for Belgrade during his stay at the club.

