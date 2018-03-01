Hearts of Oak To Play Vision FC And Dreams FC In Friendly After GPL Postponement

Giants Hearts of Oak have lined up two cracking friendly pre-season friendly games against Vision FC and Dreams FC following the postponement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians, who are poised to end their long league title drought in the coming campaign, will travel to the Nii Amoah Okromansah Park at Amrahia to engage second-tier side Vision FC on Saturday in a fierce pre-season encounter as both sides fine-tune their squads for their respective league season.

And on Sunday, the Rainbow Club will make a short trip to the Dawu Park, which also known as the "Theatre of Dreams" in a repeat of the GHALCA G-8 final to engage Dreams FC.

The Phobians will test their wits against the 'Still Believe' Boys who defeated them 2-1 in the finals of this year's G-8 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Newly appointed Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan is expected to be at both venues to watch the games as he seeks to return the club to its glory days.

Hearts of Oak have been engaged in a couple of pre-season friendlies and were held to a 2-2 draw by lower division side Young Wise over the weekend but defeated Swedru All Black 1-0 at the Swedru Park a fortnight ago.

