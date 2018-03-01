Liberty Defender Yussif Mubarik Joins AshantiGold

Liberty Professionals defender Yussif Mubarik has agreed to join Ghana Premier League rivals Ashantigold ahead of the new season.

Mubarik, who was a key member of the Dansoman-based side last season, leaves for Obuasi after helping the club avoid relegation.

The towering defender played all of the games in the Ghana Premier League last season and formed a solid partnership with Samuel Sarfo as the club survive the drop.

Yussif Mubarik is expected to fill in the gap left by departed defender Abeiku Ainoonson.

Coach C.K Akunor is beefing up his squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season, following the clubs struggles to replicate the form that saw them win the 2015 campaign.

Last season Ashantigold finished 12th with 41 points.

