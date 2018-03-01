Forty (40) People Expressed Interest In Hearts of Oak MD Job - Board Member Reveals

After appointing Mark Noonan as the new managing director of Hearts of Oak, board member of the club, Alhaji Akambi has revealed that 40 people expressed their interest in working with the club as the managing director.

The former MLS Marketing Manager was unveiled on Wednesday at the training grounds of the team.

However, Akambi also disclosed seven foreigners applied for the job.

"About seven foreigners applied for the vacant Hearts of Oak MD job so in all we had 40 applicants and we chose Mark Noonan ahead of them all," he told Kumasi-based Metro FM.

"We have a lot of projects to do and we can't do that without MD so now that we have one, the most important thing is for us to give him the maximum support.

"We have signed a 3 years contract with him and when his work are good and going on well with the Hearts fraternity we will give him given more years," he added.