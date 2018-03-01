We Will Not Sign Players For Less Than Three Years - Hearts PRO

The Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has reiterated that his outfit will no longer sign players on short-term contracts as they seek to build a strong squad.

At the end of the 2016/17 GPL season, most senior players of the team failed to extend their contract after just a year of staying with the club.

And ahead of the new campaign, newly recruited players will only be signed for more than three years and nothing else.

The former Premier League champions feel they have been exploited by players who leave as free agents after being given a platform to exhibit their talent.

"Going forward the board has decided we will not sign players for lesser years that is less than three years," Hearts of Oak's PRO Kwame Opare Addo is quoted as saying.

"That aside the club has begun negotiations with players who have less than a year left on their contracts.

''That is because we value these players and we believe they can help us win something in the future.

" It will always come with money but we have learnt good lessons and we don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past.

''We want to have a consistent team of players who can help us win trophies," he added.