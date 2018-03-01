Thomas Partey 'Thrilled' To Extend Atletico Madrid Contract

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is delighted to have had his Atletico Madrid contract extended by a further two years.

Partey has penned a new deal, committing him to the club until June 2023. His current deal was due to expire in 2020.

"I'm thrilled to renew my contract with the club of my life," Partey told the club's website. "I hope to continue here for many more years and help the club.

"I always try to work hard. It's not easy to make the first team and for me, it gives me the pride to continue to work for this club."

Partey made 10 starts in all competitions for Atletico last season but has seen that number almost triple with three months still to play in the campaign.

"I see myself well [and] happy because I'm playing a lot more minutes," Partey said. "The team is strong, scoring many goals in the last few games and we are going to keep fighting to remain high up in the standings."

Atletico are second in La Liga and have taken 25 points in their last nine games heading into Sunday's game at leaders Barcelona.

