Bashir Hayford Blasts Harrison Afful And Samuel Inkoom, Labels Them As Ungrateful

Former Ashgold coach, Bashir Hayford has slammed Samuel Inkoom and Harrison branding them as ungrateful players.

According to the tough-talking coach, he risked his job by fielding the two players during his reign in Kumasi after the duo were rejected by the club's top hierarchy due to their smallish nature.

However, the former Ashantigold coach says the two players have neglected him after becoming relatively successful in their careers.

"Samuel Inkoom and Harrison Afful were depending on me for daily bread before being accepted by Kotoko. But none of them has given me a gift," he told Radio Silver.

Afful, who plays for Major Soccer League side Columbus Crew, spent two-years in Kumasi between 2007-9 while free agent Samuel Inkoom spent a season at the club.