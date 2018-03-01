"Let's Use The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League To Play Elite Club Competition," All Stars CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko has opined that the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League should be discarded for the Ghana Football Association to solve its judicial issues and instead use the season to play an elite club competition.

The start of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League has been delayed due to the legal tussle between the Ghana Football Association and Great Olympics.

The league which was first proposed to start on February 9 was called off after Great Olympics first filed for an interlocutory injunction in a protest that Bechem United fielded an unqualified player against them during last term's Ghana Premier League campaign, but the case was dismissed by an Accra Human Right Court.

But in the Dade Boys' determination to participate in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, they have filed for a second injunction on the league which was scheduled to commence on Friday, March 2.

And during an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Wa All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko, indicated that it will best serve the clubs if the coming season's league can be turned into a novelty league or an elite club competition to ease the financial burden on the clubs.

"If all the clubs will agree with me, I propose we forget about the 2017/2018 and play something like the elite cup and solve these judicial issues because the cost is too much," Nyarko stated on Oyerepa FM.

"All-Stars is counting close to ¢100,000 for our stay in Accra and it's very disturbing, coupled with the proposal from StarTimes which will financially drain us."

