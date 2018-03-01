Medeama SC President Willing To Sell The Club - Club CEO Reveals

The Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC, James Asirifi has revealed that the owner and bankroller of the club who doubles as the management of the Black Stars, Moses Armah, has lost interest in the Ghana league due to the delay in starting the season.

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League has been postponed indefinitely for a second time on Wednesday following an injunction from Great Olympics.

According to Asirifi, the club financier is frustrated due to the impasse between Great Olympics and the Ghana FA and has reiterated his desire to sell the club.

"Moses Parker is ready to give his dearest club away to anyone who wants it because he is disappointed in the system," Asirifi told Asempa FM.

"My boss Moses Parker has now lost interest in Ghana football and is ready to dash the club to anyone who wants it."

"It's unfortunate because as I speak to you now, I don't even know when we will be playing our first game."

"The injunction on the league is really taking a toll on the club owners," he added.