Ghana Football Needs New Direction – Randy Abbey

Former Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has given the clearest indication that Ghana football needs new leadership.

According to the Hearts of Lion's bankroller, the development of football in the country has become a major problem to all stakeholders in the game with numerous people calling for change with regards to the directional policy of football in the country.

Mr Abby believes the time has come for change and reiterated the need to engage serious minds who poised to revamp football in the country.

“We need new ideas and a change in direction at Ghana football association because the system is not working. It is unintelligent for people to say the contract documents of StarTimes cannot be made available for clubs who are shareholders in this case.

“I will never campaign for a useless change. We need serious minds that can change Ghana football for the better because football is not a joke,” Abbey told Atinka FM.

“Statistically, Kwesi Nyantakyi did very well in his first term in office but has declined sharply after his second term till date.”