Kudjoe Fianoo Punches GFA President, Labels Him As "CHILDISH"

The Chairman of the Ghana League Club Association [GHALCA], Kudjoe Fianoo has labelled the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi as "childish".

The emerges after Kwesi Nyantakyi urged the GHALCA chairman to concentrate on his job using his official Facebook page after describing him [Kwesi Nyantakyi] and his vice [George Afriyie] as personalities who travel like a pilot.

Below is the full post by Mr Nyantakyi...

"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” These thoughts from Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt aptly apply to the circumstances of Ghana football today because of some pathetic and unfortunate comments by people who ought to know better.”

”The chairman of Ghalca, Mr Fianoo is reported to have said that GFA President and his Vice travel more than pilots while making some other disparaging and degrading remarks about the Chairmen of our Regional Football Associations.”

"It’s a notorious fact that the Presidency of the Ghana Football Association is not an executive position that requires the daily presence of the leader to implement decisions taken by its competent bodies. Even when I am in Accra duty does not require my presence in office on a daily basis. Where my presence is necessary I have made myself available. Modern management practices have allowed the authority to be delegated for designated schedules.”

Full-time administrators and staff have been employed to implement decisions taken by the Executive Committee. So to twists the facts with the main aim of deceiving the masses, is a crude attempt to sow seeds of disaffection for elected officials.”

”My duties at CAF have never conflicted or disabled me from discharging my duties at the GFA. The two roles are inextricably and interestingly connected. Just yesterday the UEFA Congress passed a new amendment that makes it mandatory for members of the UEFA executive committee to hold active positions on their federations as president, vice president, general secretary or chief executive officer. My last trip to the CAF exco meeting in Morocco and being part of the CAF delegation to the UEFA Congress in Bratislava offered the GFA, CAF and other African FAs direct benefits through my presence.”

”Trips abroad for meetings, seminars and workshops are a part and parcel of work ethics of every FA president and other executives. The trips are not for holidays.”

"Fianoo’s earlier claims ‘ taken another swipe at the FA saying its members can continue to reign insults on him if they truly believe in their heart that Ghana football is in its right state.

This comes after president Nyantakyi and some members of the FA hit back at him on social media on his claims that “the GFA president and his Vice travel more than pilots”.

”Our cherished Regional FA Chairmen are engaged in the hard task of developing the game in every nook and cranny of the country and the least we can do for them is to ensure that they can reach the hinterlands where many ventures not to go.”

”We are determined to do our best for football in our country and continent. We wish to assure all that such comments won’t discourage us from delivering on our mandate of developing Ghana football and taking it to greater heights.”

”Mr Fianoo should kindly concentrate on his job as Ghalca chairman and desist from instigating discontent, hatred, opprobrium and dislike for me.”

But in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM, the seasoned football administrator said,” I’m not bothered at all by their insults. However, I feel the FA presidents response to my comment was childish.

“All I’m asking is, what is the current state of Ghana football?

“They can continue to insult me If they truly believe in their heart that Ghana football is in a right state," he added.