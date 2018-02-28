Rev. Osei Kofi Not Pleased With Paa Kwesi Fabin's Appointment As Asante Kotoko Coach

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Rev. Osei Kofi has questioned the management of the club over the appointment of Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach of the club.

The former Black Starlets trainer was handed a one-year contract by the management of Asante Kotoko on Monday sacking Steve Polack last Friday for failing to qualify the club for the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Several football enthusiasts in the country are not impressed with the appoint of the former Inter Allies coach and Rev. Osei Kofi, who was a management member during Fabin's first stint with the club, has joined the naysayers in portending calamity for the burly coach due to his style of management.

"I don't see Paa Kwesi Fabin bringing anything new to Kotoko, he had been there before when I was a management member and what did he do? I'm surprised Kotoko appointed him again," Rev. Kofi stated on Oyerepa FM.

"He has always had issues with player selection especially allegations time without number with favouritism and money issues. I don't think he is the best for the job, there are a lot of question marks on him," he added.

Fabin worked with the Porcupine Warriors between August 2009 and June 2012 before he was replaced by Maxwell Konadu.