Cabic Boxing Promotions & Management Inaugurated In Accra

Cabic Boxing Promotions & Management has been outdoored at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The impressive event on Tuesday also saw the signing of two potential world champions by the new sports outfit. They are former WBC Silver titlist Patrick Allotey of the Wisdom Gym and up and coming Emmanuel Allotey of Square Deal Gym.

Cabic Boxing Promotions & Management is made up of astute businessmen and sports enthusiasts like Ivan Bruce Codjo who is the chairman and Ellis Quaye, director.

Others office holders are Johnny Gordon (Operations Director), Mohammed Amin Lamptey (Media Manager), Nii Darko Rikkets (Technical Director), Mike Patterson and Robert Ofoli Annan (Coordinator).

Ivan Bruce Codjo said in an address that they want to revisit the glorious days when Ghana boasted of credible world champions and establish a strong brand for Ghana boxing.

He promised to solidify relations with the media who love to promote the game and create wealth for the fraternity.

He reiterated that they have a vision which is the passion and business to nurture potential world beaters, knowing very well of the challenges in the sport and the behaviours of the fans who love the sport.

“We are aware of the challenges, but we are determined to succeed and hope to make our newly signed boxers world champions” he told Yours Truly.

Ellis Quaye said going by their motto, they want to set the pace against all odds and offer professionalism in Ghana boxing.

He expressed that Cabic is offering a brand new package to facelift the game as Ghana is known to be the Mecca of boxing in Africa.

He hinted that the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena has enhanced the promotion of fights and thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) while promising to change the face of the sport with new ideas in promotions and publicity.

He announced their maiden promotion on April 7, 20218 with Patrick Allotey fighting for the WBO Africa title belt at 154lbs.

Laud Acquaye, a senior executive board member of the GBA on behalf of the GBA President advised the boxers to be disciplined and desire to attain greatness. He inaugurated the newly licensed sports company.

Mr Samir Captan, former President of the GBA advised the boxers to be disciplined.

Others boxing officials who graced the event were Ataa Eddie Pappoe (World Boxing Official) and Eddie Annan (Retired Referee), The Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) also gave guests some entertainment.