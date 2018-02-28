Hearts of Oak PRO Expects A Clean League

Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, has said, he is expecting sanity at the various league centres, when the Ghana Premier League (GPL), commences this weekend at all the venues.

Mr Addo made this known when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) launched the upcoming GPL at its headquarters in Accra.

According to the spokesperson for the Accra based club, it is very important that supporters and clubs behave well before, during and after league matches in order to have an incident-free league.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr Opare Addo noted that acts of hooliganism were capable of disrupting the beautiful game must be curtailed.

'We are looking up to a better football and excellent play from all clubs this season, not forgetting good attitude especially from the supporters.

'We believe so much that if there would be a good season, the supporters would play a big role and we expect that everywhere each team goes, sanity would prevail'.

Accra Hearts of Oak would play as guest to debutants eleven wonders on 4th March 2018, at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman at 3:00pm.