THE FIGHT IS ON... Kwesi Nyantakyi Hits Back At Kudjoe Fianoo Over Travelling Comment

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has taken a massive at the Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo.

Mr Fianoo earlier today on Accra based Asempa FM questioned Kwesi Nyantakyi attitude towards the development of Ghana football after he failed to attend the launch of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

He said, “The current Ghana FA leadership being led by Kwesi Nyantakyi has no interest in Ghana football again. The FA president himself travels more than some pilots."

The comment made by the seasoned football administrator did not go down well with the Wa All Stars owner and bankroller.

In responding to the comment being made Mr Fianoo, the CAF 1st vice took his official Facebook page to respond to the statement.

Below is the full statement...

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” These thoughts from Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt aptly apply to the circumstances of Ghana football today because of some pathetic and unfortunate comments by people who ought to know better.

"The chairman of Ghalca, Mr Fianoo is reported to have said that GFA President and his Vice travel more than pilots while making some other disparaging and degrading remarks about the Chairmen of our Regional Football Associations.

"It's a notorious fact that the Presidency of the Ghana Football Association is not an executive position that requires the daily presence of the leader to implement decisions taken by its competent bodies. Even when I am in Accra duty does not require my presence in office on a daily basis. Where my presence is necessary I have made myself available. Modern management practices have allowed the authority to be delegated for designated schedules.

"Full-time administrators and staff have been employed to implement decisions taken by the Executive Committee. So to twists, the facts with the main aim of deceiving the masses, is a crude attempt to sow seeds of disaffection for elected officials.

"My duties at CAF have never conflicted or disabled me from discharging my duties at the GFA. The two roles are inextricably and interestingly connected. Just yesterday the UEFA Congress passed a new amendment that makes it mandatory for members of the UEFA executive committee to hold active positions on their federations as president, vice president, general secretary or chief executive officer. My last trip to the CAF exco meeting in Morocco and being part of the CAF delegation to the UEFA Congress in Bratislava offered the GFA, CAF and other African FAs direct benefits through my presence.

"Trips abroad for meetings, seminars and workshops are a part and parcel of work ethics of every FA president and other executives. The trips are not for holidays.

"Our cherished Regional FA Chairmen are engaged in the hard task of developing the game in every nook and cranny of the country and the least we can do for them is to ensure that they can reach the hinterlands where many ventures not to go.

"We are determined to do our best for football in our country and continent. We wish to assure all that such comments won't discourage us from delivering on our mandate of developing Ghana football and taking it to greater heights.

"Mr Fianoo should kindly concentrate on his job as Ghalca chairman and desist from instigating discontent, hatred, opprobrium and dislike for me."

Kudjoe Fianoo has confirmed his interest in contesting for the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidency.