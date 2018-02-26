The organizers of the Ghana Premier League have launched a new logo ahead of the 2017/18 season. The new logo was launched at the secretariat of the Ghana F...
New Logo Launched For GPL
The organizers of the Ghana Premier League have launched a new logo ahead of the 2017/18 season.
The new logo was launched at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, February 26.
The new logo has a big Black Star designed in the colours of Ghana thus Red Yellow, Green and Black with a ball stationed on top.
The Premier League kicks off this weekend at the various stadia.