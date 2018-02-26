modernghana logo

9 hours ago | Football News

New Logo Launched For GPL

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The organizers of the Ghana Premier League have launched a new logo ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The new logo was launched at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, February 26.

The new logo has a big Black Star designed in the colours of Ghana thus Red Yellow, Green and Black with a ball stationed on top.

The Premier League kicks off this weekend at the various stadia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

