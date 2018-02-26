Albert Adomah Wants Ghana Return

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah is hoping his fine form with the English Championship side will help to gain a recall to the Ghana national team.

The 30-year-old has scored an impressive 13 goals for the club this season, making him Villa's highest scorer after matchday 34 in the English second tier.

Adomah's goal tally so far this season makes it his career personal best surpassing the 12-goal haul for Middlesbrough in 2013-14.

The midfielder is hoping that his heroics from the wings will help Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hand him a recall, having played under the same boss during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

'It was a great achievement to go away with my national team and play on the biggest stage in the world," Adomah said.

"I managed to play 15 minutes against America but unfortunately we lost that game but it's wonderful to say I was part of the World Cup.

'Hopefully, if they call me again I can do a duty for them, I will continue to play well for my club and hope that I get a call.'

