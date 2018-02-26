Ghana Skip First Round Qualifiers Of 2019 African U-20 Nations Cup

Ghana have drawn a bye in the first round qualifiers of the 2019 African U20 Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites are among the 12 teams exempted from the first round eliminators having played in the last two editions of the tournament.

Ghana will face the winner of the Algeria/Tunisia clash in the penultimate qualifying round.

The first leg will be played between the weekend of 11-13 May and the return encounter a week later.

Ghana missed out on qualifying for the last tournament played in Zambia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com