SA U17 Women's Team Coach Wants To Coach Team In USA

South Africa's Under-17 women's coach Simphiwe Dludlu wants to become the first South African to handle a professional team in the USA.

Dludlu has guided her side to the finals of the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

The Bantwana secured their spot at the showpiece in Uruguay with a 6-1 aggregate win over Morocco.

"It's still unbelievable. I still need someone to pinch me and tell me we are going to Uruguay. After the final whistle me and the players went down in tears knowing we have jumped the first hurdle," Dludlu said.

"It's really amazing - we always believe if your dreams don't scare you they're not big enough."

The former Banyana Banyana captain's mission is to go to the World Cup well-prepared.

"We don't want to go there to add numbers but to show the world we are a great football nation with great talent," she said.

"They must see we are capable of competing with the rest of the world. The secret behind my success with the girls is that I always instil confidence in them telling them they can be better tomorrow than yesterday."

