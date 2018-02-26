Samuel Fabin Satisfied With One-Year Deal At Asante Kotoko

Newly appointed coach of Asante Kotoko Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is content with the one-year contract the club offered him.

The Porcupine Warriors hot job became vacant following the sacking of Steve Place last Friday.

Reasons have not been given by management for the untimely sacking of the English gaffer, but many believe it was his failure to guide the club to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup caused his axing.

The Reds have, however, turned their attention to former Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin by handing him a one year deal ahead of the coming campaign.

Several pundits believe the burly coach should have been awarded a long-term deal to ensure management belief in him.

Nevertheless, the Africa Youth Championship Silver winning coach believes otherwise as he hopes to prove his mettle to management in the upcoming season before eyeing a long-term stay.

"The feeling is great because if you appointed as coach of such a great club like is a privilege. For me, they are the biggest club in Ghana and a big platform for you the coach as well so I was very happy."

"I don't want to dwell on the past but so many things happened but the second coming is what we want to make the best out of."

"I believe that during the one year if I could do something great with this team, management will be convinced to hand me a long-term contract, so I believe it's a step in the right direction. It's good and we want to use this one year to prove myself and see if I can get more."

