Sellas Tetteh Appointed As Head Coach Of Tamale City FC

Former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner, Sellas Tetteh has been appointed as the head coach of Division One League side Tamale City FC.

The former Liberty Professionals technical director was introduced to the club at the team's training ground on Monday afternoon in Tamale.

Tetteh, who has also handled Sierra Leone, is expected to guide the ambitious club to the Ghana Premier League in Zone I.

Tamale City FC, formerly Guan United, has been acquired by former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The two hold majority shareholders have taken over the club from Lepowura MND Jawula who holds minority 10% shares.

They open their campaign against Nea Salamina FC in an away clash.