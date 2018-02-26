Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

There were so many positives to be taken from this weekend's performance by Ghanaian players as all the various championships returned to full flow.

Sulley Muntari was looking sharp for Deportivo La Coruna on his debut despite being inactive for well over six months.

Abbass Issah also announced his presence in Slovenia with a bang for Olimpija Ljubljana as was Reagy Ofosu in Slovakia.

Edwin Gyasi gave a good account of himself on his bow for CSKA Sofia as a second-half substitute.

ENGLAND

Timothy Fosu-Mensah played the entire duration for Crystal Palace as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspurs. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game through injury.

Daniel Amartey was again missing for Leicester City 1-0 as they drew 1-1 with Stoke City at the King Power Stadium.

Christian Atsu made a cameo appearance for Newcastle United in their 2-2 stalemate with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jordan Ayew lasted the entire period for Swansea as they were battered 4-1 against Brighton Hove and Albion at the Amex Stadium. Andre Ayew replaced the injured Nathan Dyer with just 36 minutes into the game.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah failed to recover in time to make the matchday squad for Aston Villa in their 4-2 win at Sheffield United

Andy Yiadom continued his captaincy role for Barnsley in their 2-0 win at Birmingham City.

Caleb Ekuban made a cameo appearance for Leeds United as they beat Brentford 1-0 at the Elland Road to hand Coach Paul Heckingbottom his first win as a Lily-Whites manager.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wolves 2-0 loss against Fulham at the Craven Cottage through injury. Dennis Odoi made a cameo appearance for the Cottagers.

In League One, Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to help Bristol Rovers secured a 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe.

Kwesi Appiah missed AFC Wimbledon 1-1 draw at Peterborough through injury.

Tarique Fosu was introduced in the 57th minute for Charlton Athletic in their 2-0 loss at home to Shrewsbury Town. Joe Dodoo missed the game for the Addicks through injury.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng lasted 83 minutes for Exter City as they defeated Grimsby Town 1-0.

Elsewhere in the lower leagues, Nana Ofori-Twumasi picked up a booking but played 90 minutes for Maidstone in their 3-2 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers. Darius Osei warmed the bench for the hosts.

Nortei Nortey was an unused substitute for Dover Athletic in their 3-1 loss at Fylde.

Young goalkeeper Declan Appau was not included in the matchday squad of Woking as they played out a goalless draw game with Boreham Wood.

Harold Odametey missed Maidenhead FC's 1-0 defeat at Macclesfield through suspension. Nana Owusu climbed off the bench at halftime for the losers while Koby Arthur was also axed from the visitor's matchday squad.

SPAIN

Sulley Muntari made a cameo appearance on his debut for Deportivo La Coruna in their goalless draw against Espanyol at the Estadio Abanca-Raizor.

Mubarak Wakaso missed the matchday squad for Deportivo Alaves in their 4-0 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu through injury.

Thomas Partey enjoyed 64 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they walloped Athletic Bilbao 5-2 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

ITALY

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 2-0 defeat against SS Lazio at the Marpei Stadium. Claude

Adjepong enjoyed full period for the losers.

Godfred Donsah made a cameo appearance for Bologna in their 2-0 win over Genoa. Isaac Cofie continued his bench warming role for the losers.

Afriyie Acquah lasted 70 minutes for Torino FC in their 2-1 loss at Chievo Verona.

Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento Calcio in their 1-0 win over Chievo Verona. It was the first victory for the Witches in the league after 18 matches.

In the Serie B, Yusif Rahman Chibsah lasted the full period of action for Frosinone in their 3-1 home loss to Perugia. Emmanuel Besea was not added to the losers matchday squad.

Isaac Donkor lasted full throttle for AC Cesena in their 2-1 loss at Ascoli. Bright Addae made a cameo appearance for Ascoli.

Moses Odjer missed Salernitana 3-0 loss at Spezia through injury.

In Serie C, Ransford Selasi warmed the bench for Lecce in their 1-0 to Juve Stabia.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng was not included in the matchday squad for Nantes in their 1-0 loss at home to Amiens.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as Sochaux Montbilliard suffered a 3-2 defeat at AC Ajaccio.

Ebenezer Assifuah made a cameo appearance for Le Havre in their goalless draw with Bourg Peronnas.

Grejohn Kyei made his way into the game on the 50th-minute mark for Stade Reims in their 2-1 win over Quevilly Rouen.

GERMANY

Bernard Tekpetey and Baba Rahman were not included in the matchday squad of Schalke 04 as they beat Leverkusen 2-0 at the BayArena.

Kevin-Prince Boateng missed Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 defeat at the Mercedes Benz Arena to VfB Stuttgart through suspension.

Defender Steffen Nkansah warmed the bench for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-1 loss at Greuther Furth. Joseph Baffo missed the game for the losers through injury.

Kwame Yeboah played 78 minutes for Paderborn in their goalless draw with Wurzburger Kickers.

Marcel Appiah was an unused substitute for VfL Osnabruck in their 2-1 victory over Sonnenhof Grossaspach.

Agyemang Diawusie climbed off the bench to net for SV Wehen in their 3-1 win over Hoelscher. Michael Akoto was not included in Wehen matchday squad.

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed was not added to the matchday squad for Austria Vienna in their 2-1 loss at Admira Wacker.

Majeed Ashimeru lasted full throttle for AC Wolfberger in their 1-0 defeat to St. Polten at home. David Atanga was not included in the matchday squad of the victors.

Samuel Tetteh picked a booking but played full throttle for LASK Linz in their 2-0 defeat at Rapid Vienna.

In the Bundesliga II, Samuel Oppong made a cameo appearance for BW Linz in their 2-1 win over FC Liefering. Gideon Mensah lasted the full period of the game for the losers.

Kennedy Boateng warmed the bench for Ried Grodni as they were held to a 1-1 apiece at home against FAC Wien.

AZERBAIJAN

Richard Gadze played full minutes for Zira in their 1-1 draw at Neftci Baku.

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi picked a booking but lasted full period for Kortrijk in their 1-0 loss against Zulte Waregem.

Nana Opoku Ampomah lasted 81 minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-1 loss to KAA Gent. Nana Akwesi Asare missed the match for victors through suspension.

Dennis Appiah played 65 minutes for Anderlecht in their 5-3 win over Mouscron. Francis Amuzu warmed the bench for the victors but there was no sign of Dauda Mohammed on the substitute bench.

Joseph Aidoo was magnificent at the back for KRC Genk as they mulled Royal Antwerp 4-0 at home. William Owusu Acheampong was introduced at halftime for the losers in place of Jonathan Pitroipa.

Samuel Asamoah lasted full throttle for Sint Truiden in their 2-0 loss at Oostende. Elton Acolatse warmed the bench for the losers.

Eric Ocansey registered his name on the score sheet for KAS Eupen in their 3-2 win over Sporting Lokeren. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was not added to the victors match-day squad.

In the Proximus League, Collins Tanor played 64 minutes for Beerschot Wilrijk in their 1-1 draw with Lierse. Striker Issahaku Yakubu lasted full throttle for Lierse.

On loan, Leicester City midfielder Kamal Sowah was not added to OH Leuven matchday squad that played 1-1 draw at KSV Roeselare.

Bernardinho Tetteh warmed the bench for Westerlo in their 1-1 stalemate against Cercle Brugge KSV.

Divine Naah enjoyed another 90 minutes for Tubize in their 1-1 draw with St. Gilloise.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidoo made a cameo appearance for Septemvri Sofia in their 4-1 defeat to Levski Sofia.

Edwin Gyasi watched from the stands as his new club CSKA Sofia white-washed Vereya 5-0.

Ohene Carlos was in superb form for Beroe as he played 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over Etar.

Edwin Gyasi was introduced in the 65th minute on his debut CSKA Sofia in their goalless draw with Cherno More.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was introduced at halftime for Inter Zapresic in their 2-0 loss at Rudes.

Ahmed Said played full 90 minutes of action for Hadjuk Split as they were edged 1-0 at home to Slaven Belupo.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh did not recover from his injury to make the matchday squad for Bohemians 1905 in their 1-0 defeat at Slavia Prague.

CYPRUS

Francis Narh played 85 minutes for Doxa in their 3-1 win at Omonia. Benjamin Asamoah lasted full period for the victors.

DENMARK

Ernest Asante was in full flow for FC Nordjaelland in their 1-1 draw at Aalborg. Jonathan Amon was not added to the visitors matchday squad while Godsway Donyoh missed the game through injury.

Kelvin Mensah was an unused substitute for Brondby in their 6-1 win against Helsingor.

FINLAND

Evans Mensah and Anthony Annan played their parts as HJK Helsinki battled to beat HIFK 1-0 in the Suomen Cup.

Baba Mensah played full period of action for Ilves in their goalless draw at Haka in the Suomen Cup.

Striker Seth Paintsil lasted full throttle for Jaro FF in their 1-1 draw with SJK in the Suomen Cup.

HUNGARY

Joseph Paintsil lasted 75 minutes for Ferencvarosi in their 5-2 demolishing of Honved.

KOSOVO

Abdul Bashiru and Jamal Arago were heavily involved in FK Pristina goalless draw at Vellazimi.

MOROCCO

Daniel Nii Adjei warmed the bench for Wydad Casablanca as they pipped TP Mazembe 1-0 to win their first CAF Super Cup trophy.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye once again lasted full throttle for Atlas FC as they were defeated 1-0 at home by Monterrey

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen made a cameo appearance for PSV Eindhoven in their 3-1 win at Feyenoord.

Jonathan Opoku made an injury-time introduction for VVV Venlo in their 2-2 draw with Vitesse Arnheim.

Thomas Agyepong started a match for the first time in over four months for NAC Breda but lasted 69 minutes in their 1-1 draw at Groningen.

Asumah Abubakar missed the matchday squad for Willem II in their 1-0 victory over Roda JC through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu superbly delivered for Almere City despite their 3-0 loss at Maastricht.

Shadrach Eghan was not added to the matchday squad of Go Ahead Eagles in their 2-1 win over Oss.

Rodney Antwi played full throttle for Volendam in their 5-2 loss at Telstar.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu did not make Enugu Rangers matchday squad as they played 1-1 draw with Kano Pillars.

Fatawu Dauda manned the post for Enyimba FC in their 2-1 win over Sunshine Stars. Fatau Mohammed was not added to Enyimba's squad.

PORTUGAL

Abdul Majeed Waris made a cameo appearance for FC Porto in their 4-0 thumping over Chaves.

Emmanuel Hackman lasted the full period of action for Portimonense in their 5-1 hammering at FC Porto. Majeed Waris made a cameo appearance for the Porto. Joseph Amoah warmed the bench for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-2 loss at Maritimo. Alhassan Wakaso missed the game for the losers through suspension.

In the Segunda Liga, Osei Barnes picked a booking but completed the full match for Arouca in their 2-1 loss at home to Varzim. Ernest Ohemeng warmed the bench the for tbenchosers.

Kwame Nsor lasted 74 minutes for Academica Viseu in their goalless draw with Vitoria Guimaraes B. Joseph Amoah, who failed to feature for Guimaraes senior side, was given a game time with the second team as he played 78 minutes.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena was introduced in the 66th minute for FC Zurich in their 2-1 home loss to Luzern.

Kasim Nuhu was a stalwart for Young Boys as they edged out FC Sion 1-0 at home.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori enjoyed the full action for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 victory over Platinum Stars.

Edwin Gyimah picked a booking but lasted the full period of action for Bidvest Wits in their 2-1 win at Cape Town City FC. Nana Bempah-Akosah was introduced in the 29th minute for the losers.

Samuel Darpoh enjoyed 90 minutes for Amazulu as they played out a 0-0 stalemate with Free State Stars. Mohammed Anas made a cameo appearance for Free State.

Richard Kissi Boateng picked a booking before being taken off at halftime for SuperSport United in their 1-1 draw at Mamelodi Sundowns. Razak Brimah was not included in the Brazilians matchday squad.

Bernard Morrison netted again for Orlando Pirates in their 4-2 win at Chippa United.

SWEDEN

Mohammed Nasiru enjoyed throttle for Hacken BK as they walloped Norrby 4-0 in the Swedish Cup.

Kingsley Sarfo missed Malmo FF 3-0 win over Gefle through suspension. He is in the grip of the Swedish authorities for an alleged rape issue.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben was introduced at halftime for Hearts of Midlothian in their 2-0 defeat at Rangers FC. Danny Amankwaa missed the game for the Jambos through injury.

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu was at his usual best for FK Cukaricki in their goalless draw at Radnik.

Abraham Frimpong warmed the bench for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 win at Sp. Subotica. Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the game for the victors through injury.

SLOVAKIA

Striker Sadam Sulley lasted 77 minutes for Michalovce in their 2-0 loss at Dun. Streda.

Reagy Ofosu came off the bench at halftime to score the winning goal for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over FK Senica. Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for the losers.

SLOVENIA

Derick Mensah and Ibrahim Arafat Mensah were not included in the NK Aluminij squad that recorded a goalless draw at league giants NK Maribor.

Abass Issah opened the scoring for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 2-1 victory over Celje. Mitch Apau also played 90 minutes for the victors.

TURKEY

Asamoah Gyan made a cameo appearance for Kayserispor in their 3-2 win over Kasimpasa. Bernard Mensah lasted 83 minutes for the losers.

John Boye was not part of the Sivasspor squad that lost 1-0 at Goztepespor

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed Bursaspor 5-0 demolishing at Galatasaray through injury.

In the Turkish Lig 2, Mahatma Otoo was taken off in the 93rd minute for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 win over Samsunspor.

Jerry Akaminko was not added to the matchday squad of Eskisehirspor in their 1-0 win at Manisaspor.

USA

Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Lalas Abubakar, Edward Sarpong and Abu Mohammed played key roles for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Minnesota United in the Carolina Challenge Cup. Abu Danladi also enjoyed game time for the losers.

