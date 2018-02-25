Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi made his debut for CSKA Sofia on Friday night in the 0-0 draw with Cherno More. He replaced Brazilian Henrique Roberto in the ...
Edwin Gyasi Debuts For CSKA Sofia In 0-0 Draw In League
Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi made his debut for CSKA Sofia on Friday night in the 0-0 draw with Cherno More.
He replaced Brazilian Henrique Roberto in the 65th minute and enjoyed 25 minutes of action.
Gyasi, 26, joined the Bulgarian giants for an undisclosed fee a few days ago from Norwegian side Aalesund FK.
CSKA Sofia are still leaders on the table tied on 51 points but have placed one more match than second-placed Ludogorets.
