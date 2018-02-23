Pep Guardiola Charged For Wearing Political Ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged for breaching the FA's kit and advertising regulations.

The Spaniard's sanction is for "wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon", said the Football Association.

Guardiola said in November he wears the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in Catalonia, where he was born.

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge.

The FA had spoken to Guardiola about the issue in mid-December and two formal warnings have been given which were ignored.

The charge was then triggered when he again wore it pitchside - he is free to wear it elsewhere - during City's shock FA Cup loss against Wigan on Monday.

Guardiola had said in November: "If one day in prison was already too much, look how many days they've been there now.

"Like everybody knows, hopefully, sooner or later I can stop wearing it (the ribbon).

"All the politicians that are in prison, I hope they can leave and go back home soon with their families and continue living the lives they deserve."