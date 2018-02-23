Asante Kotoko Has No Vision - Kofi Poku

The Vice-chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Kofi Poku has insisted that Asante Kotoko has lost it vision and has called on the management of the team to do proper restructuring.

The Porcupine Warriors were crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup by CARA Brazzaville in the second league in Congo on Wednesday.

After taking a slight lead over CARA in the first league held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Reds lost 6-7 on penalties to the Congolese club.

“Kotoko is retrogressing massively because things are getting worse every year and I think they need restructuring.

“Team Kotoko has no vision and they can’t rely on past glories at this particular moment," Kofi Poku told Kumasi based Metro FM.