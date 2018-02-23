Takyi Arhin Insists Lack Of Organizational Structures Affecting Asante Kotoko

Seasoned football administrator, Takyi Arhin is of the view that the lack of organizational structures within Asante Kotoko is affecting the club.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, the club does not have the people who have the requisite to drive the club to archive it targets.

“Kotoko’s problem about lack of Organisational Structures. Kotoko management doesn’t know how to manage football and is about time they bring fresh ideas(experienced personnel) on board to help manage the team.

“Manhyia must take his hands off the affairs of Kotoko else the team will not progress.

He also stated that the Happy Man bitters sponsorship deal between the supporters and management is part of the problems affecting the club

“Another biggest problem in Kotoko is the Happy Man bitters Saga between the management and supporters and if they don’t settle that issue things will not work well for the team”.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup after losing 6-7 on penalties to CARA Brazzaville in Congo on Wednesday.