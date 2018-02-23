We Grossed GH₵89, 453 Against Al Tahaddy - Aduana Stars PRO

The Communications Director Aduana Stars, Dennis Asamoah has revealed that his outfit grossed GH₵89, 453 against Al Tahaddy in their CAF Champions League return match on Wednesday.

The Fire Boys progressed to the next round of the competition after defeating the Libyan club 2:0 in the second league in the preliminary round of the competition at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League champions will take on Club ES Sétif of Algeria in the next round of the CAF inter-club competition.

The first leg of the clash will be played in Dormaa between 6-7 March and the return leg at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in the city of Sétif.