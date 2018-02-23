'I Am Ready For Magdaleno' - Dogboe

Isaac Dogboe, World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Interim Super Bantamweight champion, has declared war on his opponent Jesse Magdaleno, as the two battle for the main title on Saturday, April 28, in Maryland.

The Rising Star Africa Promotions (RSAP), in partnership with Top Rank Promotions, announced the fight between the two boxers at a press conference on Thursday.

'I have been waiting for this opportunity and this is the right time for me to take a shot at the world title.

'He has avoided me for long and now is the time for me to show him what I am made of.

'I am not afraid of Magdaleno and there is no way he would escape my punishment,' he declared at the press conference.

Dogboe, said he was not afraid of the Mexican adding that he was under no pressure to clinch the title since he was focused on the task ahead.

Mr Marwan Zakhem manager of Dogboe, said that "As management, we are working hard around the clock to ensure our boxer gets the best of preparation for the much-anticipated fight.

'We need the support of all to stage a successful fight that would produce the next world champion for Ghana.'

Mr Peter Zwennes, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) lauded the promotional team for the professionalism and urged other promotional outfits to emulate them.

He noted that the GBA has no doubt in Dogboe's abilities, as he aspires to be a World Champion.

"We believe in Isaac; at least with what we have seen so far, the GBA is convinced that Isaac will go out there to make the nation proud by beating Magdaleno and as a sanctioning body, we wish him well,' he added.