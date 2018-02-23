Black Stars Coach Set To Move Into New Residence

For the first time in recent years, the coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah, will move into an official residence on Tuesday.

This will be after he is presented with the keys to the four-bedroom house located at the Airport Residential Area by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ministry preferred to acquire the apartment for the Stars coach, bringing an end to the era where the government had to spend huge sums of money on the hotel bills of national coaches whenever they were in Ghana.

According to a source which spoke to the Graphic Sports on condition of anonymity the facility is a residence befitting “ministerial status” and is located in the Airport Residential Area in Accra.

“The facility is ready and is fully furnished; it also has a “boys quarters” The only thing left is for the sector minister to hand Kwasi Appiah the keys to the house,” the source said.

The source also disclosed that Appiah had already visited the facility and was impressed with everything.

The Minister, Isaac Asiamah, said in an interview last year that he was overwhelmed when he discovered that the state spent $8,000 a month on accommodation during the two years that Israeli trainer, Avram Grant, was in charge of the Stars.

“When I realised that we’re spending $8,000 a month on accommodation for Black Stars coaches, I was overwhelmed, hence our decision to acquire an official residence for the national team coach to save the country the huge amount we have been pumping in,” Isaac Asiamah told the media.

The source revealed that Grant’s two-year stay in Ghana saw him piling up monthly bills of between $8,000-$15,000 a month at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa (formerly Alisa Hotel) at North Ridge in Accra, a situation the current administration is not willing to see repeated.