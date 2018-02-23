Any "Stupid Person" Can Run Ghana Football - Mickey Charles

Owner and bankroller of Division One side, Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadjoe Ntim has taken a massive swipe at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) insisting “any idiot can run Ghana football per what is happening now”.

After an Accra High Court ruling on Wednesday on the injunction placed on the start of the Ghana Premier League and from Congress, the country's football governing body invited representatives of Premier, Division One and other stakeholders to seek their concerns on the current happenings and the future of the Association.

Astonishingly, the GFA changed the agenda following the ruling the court gave from the Consultative Meeting to Ordinary Congress.

And according to the outspoken administrator, the people at FA lack ideas and have nothing good to offer Ghana football.

“Any idiot can run Ghana football per what is happening now”, he stated in an interview on Fire for Fire.

“It’s unfortunate that I’m a part of this GFA.

"Why the rush; what are they running from? Why are they doing this to our game? he quizzed.

“They lack ideas and have nothing better to offer Ghana football.

“If the people in charge feel they are not up to the task, they should go for capable hands to take over," he added.