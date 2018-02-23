GRA Female Team Presents Trophy To Management

The champions of the just ended African Cup of Clubs Championship (ACCC), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) female hockey team, on Tuesday, presented the trophy to the Commissioner-General and Management of GRA.

The GRA female team won the 30th edition of the ACCC, which was held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch in Accra, with 12 clubs from four countries competing in both the male and female categories.

Mr Henry Yentumi, Technical Advisor thanked the team and management for making it possible for the victory.

According to him, the team had made GRA and Ghana proud for hosting and winning the championship and through the dedication and commitment of the team the trophy was won for the first time in the championship.

'I am thanking the Commissioner General and the entire management for helping in diverse ways for the team to win this trophy.

'Through the training tour in South Africa and other places the team was well conditioned and ready for the championship'.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Commissioner-General, GRA, in receiving the team and the trophy noted that GRA wants to facilitate sports in all angles to help the country develop.

'We want to help the young ones to develop through sports, so we would be going to the Senior High Schools to start the development of sports, where they would be prepared for future honours'.

According to Mr Nti, the GRA would support a worthy course as Ghana prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Head of Sports for GRA, Mr Eddy Frimpong said the achievement was by the contribution made by their past leaders, who laid a good foundation for the success seeing today.

Mr Frimpong used the day to urge corporate Ghana and individuals to help make sports a success and make it grow in the future.