PHOTOS... Asante Kotoko Arrive In Ghana After CAF Confederation Cup Exit
Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana after they failed to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors were crashed out of the CAF inter-club competition by CARA Brazzaville in Congo on Wednesday.
The Congolese club defeated the Reds 7:6 on penalties after 1:1 on goal aggregates.
Kotoko will now set their eyes on the Premier League which will kick off on March 2nd.