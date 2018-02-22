modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

PHOTOS... Asante Kotoko Arrive In Ghana After CAF Confederation Cup Exit

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
PHOTOS... Asante Kotoko Arrive In Ghana After CAF Confederation Cup Exit

Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana after they failed to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were crashed out of the CAF inter-club competition by CARA Brazzaville in Congo on Wednesday.

The Congolese club defeated the Reds 7:6 on penalties after 1:1 on goal aggregates.

Kotoko will now set their eyes on the Premier League which will kick off on March 2nd.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line