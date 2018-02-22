WAFU 2018: No Changes In Black Queens Squad To Face Nigeria In Semi Finals

Interim coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe has maintained her team that defeated Burkina Faso in their final group match in their semi-final clash with Nigeria in the ongoing WAFU Women’s tournament on Thursday evening.

The Queens will be hoping to play in this year's WAFU finals as they prepare for the Africa Women Championship that will be hosted in Ghana later this year.

Below is the starting line up:

Patricia Mantey

Ellen Coleman

Gladys Amfobea

Philicity Asuako

Faustina Ampah

Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa

Priscilla Okyere

Jane Ayieyam

Portia Boakye (Captain)

Alice Kusi

Subs: Nana Ama Asantewaa, Juliet Acheampong, Ernestina Tetteh, Rita Okyere, Ruth Appiah, Priscilla Saahene, Mavis Owusu.