Premier League Board To Launch New Season On 26 February

The 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season will be launched on Monday 26 February 2018.

The new date was set for Wednesday's hurriedly arranged Ordinary Congress at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.

Two weeks, the Premier League Board had to postpone the official launch due to a court suit by Great Olympics.

But a Human Right Court dismissed the interlocutory injunction and that has given officials the green light.

Official and Reserve jerseys of all participating clubs in this year's league will be outdoors at Monday's launch.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com