Ghana FA Subsidizes Officiating Fees For Division One League Clubs 2017/18 League

The Ghana Football Association has decided to subside the officiating fees for Division One League clubs for the upcoming season.

Competing teams for the 2017/18 campaign will now pay GH¢ 3,000.

Clubs had complained about the mammoth GH¢ 28,800 fee because of the expiration of the GN Bank sponsorship.

This was revealed at Wednesday's hurriedly arranged Ghana FA Ordinary Congress at its secretariat in Accra.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Human Right Court had dismissed an interlocutory injunction on the league and Congress by Great Olympics.

