Ghana FA Subsidizes Officiating Fees For Division One League Clubs 2017/18 League
The Ghana Football Association has decided to subside the officiating fees for Division One League clubs for the upcoming season.
Competing teams for the 2017/18 campaign will now pay GH¢ 3,000.
Clubs had complained about the mammoth GH¢ 28,800 fee because of the expiration of the GN Bank sponsorship.
This was revealed at Wednesday's hurriedly arranged Ghana FA Ordinary Congress at its secretariat in Accra.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Human Right Court had dismissed an interlocutory injunction on the league and Congress by Great Olympics.
